Register
04:04 GMT +310 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two teenagers gang up on McDonald's employee after being asked to leave

    WATCH: Unhinged Customers Assault McDonald's Employee in UK

    © Screenshot/News TV
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Diners at a McDonald's in Boston, Lincolnshire, were in for a shock on Tuesday when two teenagers suddenly began to attack an employee when they were asked to leave.

    Footage shared on social media shows the two customers repeatedly punching and grappling with the employee as several diners simply look on. At one point, as the worker is picking himself off the ground, one of his attackers smacks him in the head.

    ​The attacks continue, despite another employee imploring people to intervene. "Can anyone help please?" she's heard yelling from behind the counter.

    "Out! Get out now!" the employee involved in the scuffle yells. "Get out!"

    Although the recording appears to show the pair settling down and agreeing to leave, one eyewitness told local outlet Lincolnshire Live that this was just one of three attacks dealt to the staff member. The final round took place outside the establishment and involved one of the teens reportedly hitting the employee with a metal object ripped from a McDonald's door.

    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    WATCH McDonald's Staff Clash in Mass Fight Behind Counter in Front of Customers

    "The young lads wanted a fight from the beginning — they were being really stupid and were shouting and swearing at the workers," one person told the publication. "The two lads were who were fighting were drunk."

    According to the bystander, the brawl began after one of the teens reportedly tried to lock another staff member in the toilets. "The manager told a member of staff to go over and tell them to leave, and then it all just went off."

    In a statement shared with the Daily Mail, the mother of the two teens said that she was "very sorry on behalf of my boys."

    "I know what had happened and it is not acceptable, I'm very sad and ashamed that my boys would do this," she wrote. "They will be dealt with as will the situation. These sort of things happen everyday and all get to easily forgotten, but never do you think it's going to be something to do with your family."

    Although police were called to the restaurant, by the time they arrived to the scene, the attackers had already left the grounds and were nowhere to be found. The Independent reported that officials are still searching for the pair.

    Related:

    Crypto To Go, McDonald's Launches Own MacCoin Currency
    McDonald's Worker Who Ripped Off Customer's Bra in Wild Brawl Will Keep Her Job
    McDonald’s Employee Beats Milkshake-Slinging Customer (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Car Rams Into McDonald's in Latvian Capital of Riga (PHOTO)
    US Teen Pulls Gun on McDonald's Employee After Passenger Yells Racial Slur
    Tags:
    brawl, McDonald's, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse