Sex and Snakes: British Man Facing Jail Over Extreme Bestiality Pornography

A court in England issued a warning to a 46-year-old man, who is now facing jail time over possession of porn involving people performing sex acts with animals.

Police found more than 70 images on the computer of Bryan Mills from Sunderland, who denied enjoying this kind of pornography or ever watching the content.

Photos of animals — including snakes, dogs, horse and pigs — engaging in 'an act of intercourse' with humans were apprehended by detectives when they visited Mr. Mills' home in August 2017.

Since then, the man pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images but, according to his lawyer, "has no interest in this kind of stuff."

"He downloaded them but he was just not able to get rid of them," the lawyer added.

Mr. Mills was involved in a bike collision ten years ago and as a result has been forced to use crutches. He also has not been able to find a job since the accident.

According to the Britain's Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008, possession of "pornographic images that depict acts which threaten a person's life; acts which result in or are likely to result in serious injury to a person's anus, breasts or genitals; bestiality; or necrophilia" is an offence.

The accused' lawyer requested for him to be sentenced at South Tyneside court. However, District Judge Roger Elsey said: "Given the number of images and the fact they are extreme, I think I will decline jurisdiction."

Mr. Mills will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on September 4.