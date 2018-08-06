Style Icon? World's Richest Man Jeff Bezos Ridiculed Over His Wardrobe Choices

The New York Times has published a piece on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, calling him a “full-fledged style icon” – the description has garnered much attention, with fellow media outlets trying to prove the newspaper wrong.

The New York Times prepared a wide selection of images featuring Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, the richest man in modern history, to boost his title of a style icon.

According to the NYT, Bezos is offering a “new kind of image of a tech titan” amid “the uncertain status of the gray T-shirt-and-hoodie proponent Mark Zuckerberg” and as an “alternative to the Hollywood velvets of Elon Musk and the folksiness of Tim Cook.”

While the media outlet pointed out to a landmark evolution in style, The Outline editor Paris Martineau took to sarcasm to address the piece.

Her colleagues from Mashable mirrored her comments in a separate piece, entitled “No, Jeff Bezos is not a style icon,” reminding readers of his somewhat questionable wardrobe choices.

For instance, this fleece jacket…

…or a T-shirt which “is no longer solely reserved for tools”…

…and his cargo shorts:

Jack Morse, the author of the Mashable piece, concluded, “I don't know how you manage to one-up style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Joey Ramone at the same time, but this man and his vest surely just did.”

The remarks made by fellow journalists seemed to have found approval on social media platforms, with many netizens poking fun at Bezos’ title and saying he’s “definitely not a style icon”:

In July, the Amazon founder became the richest man in history after his wealth climbed from $120 billion to $150 billion over the past six months, having topped Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.