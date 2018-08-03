Dozens of Goats Invade Idaho Neighborhood (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, woke up to a strange scene on Friday when they noticed at roughly 7 a.m. local time that some 100 goats were roaming throughout the neighborhood.

Though where the goats came from was a mystery to many, there was no doubt that they arrived on the scene with an appetite. Say goodbye to those perfectly mowed lawns, lush flowerbeds and vine-filled trees, Boise residents!

​According to local news station KTVB, the herd of hungry kids was allowed to stay in the neighborhood until 8 a.m. when animal control arrived with a single truck. After realizing they'd severely underestimated the number of animals, officials enlisted the help of We Rent Goats, a company that rents out goat herds for clearing weeds and the like, to round up the remaining billies and nannies.

​KTVB later reported that the lawn terrorizers had been grazing at a nearby area when they somehow escaped their enclosure and made their way to the neighborhood. It's unclear who owns the goats.