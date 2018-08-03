Dozens of Goats Invade Idaho Neighborhood (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Though where the goats came from was a mystery to many, there was no doubt that they arrived on the scene with an appetite. Say goodbye to those perfectly mowed lawns, lush flowerbeds and vine-filled trees, Boise residents!
According to local news station KTVB, the herd of hungry kids was allowed to stay in the neighborhood until 8 a.m. when animal control arrived with a single truck. After realizing they'd severely underestimated the number of animals, officials enlisted the help of We Rent Goats, a company that rents out goat herds for clearing weeds and the like, to round up the remaining billies and nannies.
KTVB later reported that the lawn terrorizers had been grazing at a nearby area when they somehow escaped their enclosure and made their way to the neighborhood. It's unclear who owns the goats.
