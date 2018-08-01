WATCH Chinese Tech Icon Create Luminous Corset to Highlight Silicone Breasts

The technical designer from China is known for her futuristic projects, mainly focusing on wearable technology, including cyberpunk clothes and accessories.

One of the most popular Chinese DIY makers, Naomi ”SexyCyborg” Wu, has uploaded a video to her YouTube channel to demonstrate how she had developed what she called an LEB (Light Emitting Boobies), which is basically a luminous corset aimed at emphasizing silicone breasts.

Wondering exactly how I did the LEB (Light Emitting Boobies) wearable? Full build video now online for everyone! https://t.co/aYu8HjGpgI pic.twitter.com/lrgqKuTJnP — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) 31 июля 2018 г.

Wu, who was listed as one of the 43 most influential women in 3D printing in 2017, has explained that the effect of lighting is achieved through fiber-optic cables that are connected to the corset. She further showed that the cables are applied to the skin slightly above the breast implants and that the entire chest is highlighted due to a special transparent material that refracts the light.



Wu skyrocketed to Internet fame for designing futuristic 3D printed wearables such as an underlit LED skirt, as well as shoes equipped with a USB keystroke recorder, a wireless router, a retractable Ethernet cable, a shim for opening padlocks and a set of lockpicks.