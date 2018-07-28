WATCH 'Wise Vagina', 'Foolish Penis' Have Ghana's Parliament in Stitches

As it turns out, sometimes all it takes is just a few settlement names to drastically change the mood of an entire body of legislators.

An otherwise ordinary discussion about the availability of electricity in the country almost paralyzed Ghana’s Parliament, as MPs couldn’t help but laugh hysterically over the names of some of the villages mentioned during the debate.

According to SBS News, one of the villages in Abiremthat that is not connected to the national grid, and was mentioned by MP John Frimpong Osei during the discussing, is called "Etwe nim Nyansa," which can be translated as "vagina is wise" in the Twi dialect of the Akan language.

These Ghanaian MPs struggle to hold back laughter as some cheeky village names are read out in Parliament: https://t.co/QyiUtmUK3D pic.twitter.com/wyF8djWjsX — SBS News (@SBSNews) 28 июля 2018 г.

​Other settlement names also included: "Kote ye Aboa" ("penis is a fool") and "Shua ye Morbor" ("testicles are sad").

"I suspect that providing them with electricity may interfere with the nocturnal activities as suggested by their names," Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko said, adding that a survey would be conducted to determine how the villages could be connected to the grid.