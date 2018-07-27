Tsar Pit: Gigantic Sinkhole Appears in Western Russia (VIDEO)

An otherwise ordinary stretch of Russian farmland was recently reshaped as the ground itself collapsed to reveal an unusually deep and wide pit.

A massive sinkhole, large enough to swallow a whole multi-story building, suddenly appeared in the middle of a field in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, startling the locals and sending the authorities scrambling to contain the situation.

The sinkhole is about 30 meters wide and 50 meters deep.

As EMERCOM representatives told the media, no one was hurt due to this occurrence as the nearest settlement is located about 2 kilometers away from the pit.

The authorities have cordoned off the area around the sinkhole, which reportedly appeared due to groundwater erosion, and are currently monitoring it for future developments.