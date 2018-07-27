From Obese Teen to Beauty Queen: Success Story of a Malaysian Girl (PHOTOS)

A stunning model who already took part in high-profile beauty pageants revealed that she was mercilessly teased during her teens for been overweight.

Joanna Joseph is a gorgeous 21-year old model from Malaysia who won the Miss Selangor Earth beauty pageant in 2016 and scored second in the Miss India Worldwide contest in 2018.

However, it turns out that she wasn’t always the slim and fit beauty she is today, as only a few years ago at the age of 13 Joseph weighed a whopping 100 kg, which made her a prime target for bullying.

''I went through hell from the age of 12 till 16, until I decided to take matters into my own hands because I realized that if I wasn't going to act, I'd be the same forever,” Joseph said, according to LADbible.

She then changed her eating habits and started jogging, eventually slimming down to about 51 kg.

"It was pure hard earned work without the gym, a good diet and no medication at all. And here I am today,” she said.

"It's all about the mindset. Your goals. Go for it. Prove everyone around you that you are more than what they imply you to be.'