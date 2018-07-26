Lebanese Cops Reportedly Hunt for Woman Who Exposed Her Breasts on the Highway

A lone woman managed to stir quite a commotion in Lebanon by simply baring her top at one particular location.

Police in Lebanon are on the lookout for a woman who flashed her naked breasts from a vehicle cruising along a busy motorway.

According to The Daily Mail, the incident occurred on “the country's only motorway in Saida” when the lady peeked out of a car’s sunroof, pulled off her top and displayed her cleavage for everyone to see.

Ziad Akl, the founder of the road safety organization YASA, stated that he wants the police to arrest everyone involved.

"This unfamiliar show is illegal and unethical. Penal law must be enforced in parallel with traffic law in order to eliminate such behavior," he said, describing the current traffic situation in the country as "chaotic" and "catastrophic."

Dr. Joelle Bassil, of the The National Road Safety Council also called for tougher laws against such transgressions, insisting that “a lot of road users' behavior refer sometimes to psychological problems and other times a tendency to violate the law and lot of times to carry out risky behavior.”

The newspaper points out, however, that while the Lebanese police did not immediately respond for comment, a number of Lebanese social media users dismissed the incident as a harmless prank.

Even Lebanese women have boobs,and they want to flaunt them! What's a big deal. Get REAL this is 21st Century! — Tulip Management (@tpmanagement14) 26 июля 2018 г.

😂😂😂😂 Naughty Lebanese lady. — Julie Randall (@juliearandall) 26 июля 2018 г.