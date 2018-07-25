WATCH Disturbing Footage of Tourist Boat Engulfed in Flames off Spanish Coast

In videos and photos circulating on social media, a tourist catamaran is seen burning near the small island of A Toxa off the Galician coast in northwestern Spain.
Continúa ardendo o catamarán no Grove, preto da Illa da Toxa. Polo momento, foron atendidas sete persoas por queimaduras ou ataques de ansiedade https://t.co/beLzENRfBO pic.twitter.com/ocRzsy9Bpy— TVG (@TVGalicia) 24 июля 2018 г.
The vessel, which had 52 people onboard, reportedly collided with another boat; at least seven people were injured, local media report.
Las autoridades confirman que no hay víctimas en el incendio del catamarán de pasajeros de #OGrove. Hay algunos heridos leves. Todos los que han saltado al mar para huir del fuego han sido rescatados pic.twitter.com/hlwkcbrBaw— A3Galicia (@Antena3Galicia) 24 июля 2018 г.
Black smoke is seen coming out of the vessel after it burst into flames.
Spain tourist boat fire: 'Several injured' after vessel bursts into flames near island in Galicia pic.twitter.com/1Hrepvt2vh— rsirbu (@rsirbu1) 24 июля 2018 г.
Rescue workers were filmed trying to put out the fire from boats and from the shore.
VIDEO Algúns momentos dos traballos de extinción e rescate do pasaxe e tripulación do #CatamaránOGrove no que @GardacostasGal colaborou con medios marítimos e aéreos pic.twitter.com/fkTG27ilDz— Gardacostas Galicia (@GardacostasGal) 24 июля 2018 г.
Velaquí catro imaxes dos traballos de extinción do lume no #CatamaranOGrove pic.twitter.com/oiJQthe02B— 112Galicia (@112Galicia) 24 июля 2018 г.
