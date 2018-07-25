WATCH Disturbing Footage of Tourist Boat Engulfed in Flames off Spanish Coast

A catamaran carrying 52 people caught fire when it hit another vessel near a small island near the coast of northwestern Spain.

In videos and photos circulating on social media, a tourist catamaran is seen burning near the small island of A Toxa off the Galician coast in northwestern Spain.

Continúa ardendo o catamarán no Grove, preto da Illa da Toxa. Polo momento, foron atendidas sete persoas por queimaduras ou ataques de ansiedade https://t.co/beLzENRfBO pic.twitter.com/ocRzsy9Bpy — TVG (@TVGalicia) 24 июля 2018 г.

The vessel, which had 52 people onboard, reportedly collided with another boat; at least seven people were injured, local media report.

Las autoridades confirman que no hay víctimas en el incendio del catamarán de pasajeros de #OGrove. Hay algunos heridos leves. Todos los que han saltado al mar para huir del fuego han sido rescatados pic.twitter.com/hlwkcbrBaw — A3Galicia (@Antena3Galicia) 24 июля 2018 г.

Black smoke is seen coming out of the vessel after it burst into flames.

Spain tourist boat fire: 'Several injured' after vessel bursts into flames near island in Galicia pic.twitter.com/1Hrepvt2vh — rsirbu (@rsirbu1) 24 июля 2018 г.

Rescue workers were filmed trying to put out the fire from boats and from the shore.

VIDEO Algúns momentos dos traballos de extinción e rescate do pasaxe e tripulación do #CatamaránOGrove no que @GardacostasGal colaborou con medios marítimos e aéreos pic.twitter.com/fkTG27ilDz — Gardacostas Galicia (@GardacostasGal) 24 июля 2018 г.