'No Idea What He Said': WATCH Trump Joke About Macron's Speech

The recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was marked with a humorous exchange between the two leaders related to the language barrier between them.

US President Donald Trump conversed with French President Emmanuel Macron in front of reporters at the NATO summit in Brussels; one of the highlights of their meeting was a rare admittance of ignorance from the American leader, who confessed that he had no idea what his Gallic counterpart was talking about.

"It sounded beautiful, I have no idea what he said, but it sounded great," Trump said with a chuckle, prompting the reporters in the room to laugh.

The French president took Trump’s joke in stride, smiling and repeating what he'd previously said in English.

"I just reminded everybody that almost one year ago you were present with your wife in Paris for Bastille Day," Macron said.

The two world leaders met on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit which kicked off in the Belgian capital on July 11.