Hot British Lady Cheers for Three Lions in Wet Top (PHOTOS)

Karen Danczuk, well known in the UK for the revealing selfies she shares on social media, took part in a patriotic photo-op, which leaves little to the viewers’ imagination, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia.
According to The Daily Star, Danczuk posed for the photo shoot in a tight red bikini displaying the slogan "England 2018."
"With her bikini top drenched see-through as she stood under the water, Danczuk left little to the imagination," the newspaper remarked.
