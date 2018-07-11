Hot British Lady Cheers for Three Lions in Wet Top (PHOTOS)

As England and Croatia clash in Moscow to determine who will face France in the World Cup final, a former wife of a British MP shows her support for the English national team with a sizzling hot photo shoot.

Karen Danczuk, well known in the UK for the revealing selfies she shares on social media, took part in a patriotic photo-op, which leaves little to the viewers’ imagination, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between England and Croatia.

Публикация от Karen Danczuk (@karen_danczuk) 11 Июл 2018 в 10:43 PDT

According to The Daily Star, Danczuk posed for the photo shoot in a tight red bikini displaying the slogan "England 2018."

"With her bikini top drenched see-through as she stood under the water, Danczuk left little to the imagination," the newspaper remarked.

Публикация от Karen Danczuk (@karen_danczuk) 6 Мар 2018 в 11:27 PST

Публикация от Karen Danczuk (@karen_danczuk) 9 Авг 2016 в 11:20 PDT

