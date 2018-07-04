Reddit Giggles Over Funny Cat Pic on Google Street View

The Google Street View ranking of awkward photos has been updated with yet another quirky character. Meet Vito the Cat, or Catsassin Creed, or whatever playful name Redditors have yet to come up with.

A picture of a confused cat captured by a Google Street View user in Rome has drawn an avalanche of jokes on Reddit.

A Redditor cracked a joke about Google's privacy policy, saying the cat's face should have been blurred out.

"Oh. My. God. This made me laugh so hard I'm crying at my desk. What an awesome cat!" Ribbitygirl posted.

Some Reddit users made RPG references, saying the cat looked like it belonged to the video games TES IV Oblivion and Morrowind.

Another user simply called the cat "Vito", apparently referring to gangster epic The Godfather.