New Lease on Life: S African Woman Deemed Dead Found Alive in Morgue – Reports

At least three people, including a woman, were thought to have died in a road accident that occurred in near the city of Johannesburg in South Africa on June 24.

In South Africa, a woman came back to life in a mortuary fridge a few hours after she was wrongly declared dead following a car crash on a road near the city of Johannesburg, according to the Mirror.

"When he [a morgue technician] pulled out the woman's body, he saw that she was breathing. Paramedics are trained to determine death, not us. You never expect to open a fridge and find someone there alive. Can you image if we had begun the autopsy and killed her?" the newspaper cited a source in the morgue as saying.

someone or people don't take their jobs seriously. Really a person wakes up in a mortuary that's totally an exactable. — Bafana_careca (@careca_bafana) 3 июля 2018 г.

Distress Alert operations manager Gerrit Bradnick, for his part, said that "we are just thankful she is alive" given the severity of her injuries and the time spent on her transportation to the mortuary and subsequent procedures, including being undressed, weighed and put in the fridge.

Yhooooooo carelessness… thank God she is alive. I'm shocked. — Solomon Stengile (@WakaMondlane) 3 июля 2018 г.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking into how paramedics made the mistake with respect to the woman who suffered severe head injuries in the June 24 road accident, which were thought to have killed at least three people.