18:27 GMT +329 June 2018
    Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

    Elon Musk's Girlfriend Congratulates Him in Russian, Calls Him 'Demon'

    Canadian singer Grimes left a comment under her Instagram-post in which she congratulated her boyfriend business tycoon Elon Musk on his birthday. The post left many users confused.

    Grimes wrote a message to Musk in Russian calling him "her demon." Her choice of language surprised Russian social media users.

    The singer added an emoji of a black heart and a flying saucer. 

    Social media users were left debating the unusual post with one user suggesting that it must have been Russian “hackers” that entered Grimes brain and wrote in Russian.

    ​"grimes for a long time already has shown interest in Russian"

    Although there is no explanation why she wrote her post in Russian, her knowledge of Russian comes as no surprise. In 2012, Grimes said in an interview with the publication Exberliner that she spent her childhood with her grandmother, who was Ukrainian and is therefore familiar with the Russian language.

    Customer tests out the Not a Flamethrower, manufactured by Elon Musk's Boring Company, in Los Angeles.
    Musk Madness: People Are Already Wreaking Havoc With Elon’s Flamethrowers (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    That same year, the singer released an album called Visions, which contained a quote on the cover from a poem written by Russian poetess Anna Akhmatova called "Song of the last meeting." The cover was designed by Grimes herself.

    In early May of this year, the head of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, visited the charity event Met Gala, where he appeared in the company of Grimes. 

    According to publication Page Six, their romance began with a joke about artificial intelligence. Apparently, the two met online after they thought of the same joke concerning Roko’s Basilisk, the thought experiment dealing with a theoretical artificial intelligence uprising.

    Grimes had said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke, as they were both poking fun at AI.

