Elon Musk's Girlfriend Congratulates Him in Russian, Calls Him 'Demon'

Grimes wrote a message to Musk in Russian calling him "her demon." Her choice of language surprised Russian social media users.
The singer added an emoji of a black heart and a flying saucer.
Social media users were left debating the unusual post with one user suggesting that it must have been Russian “hackers” that entered Grimes brain and wrote in Russian.
— Оля (@yepluso) June 29, 2018
— emogothsoundcloudrapper (@be_nice_or_die) June 29, 2018
"grimes for a long time already has shown interest in Russian"
Although there is no explanation why she wrote her post in Russian, her knowledge of Russian comes as no surprise. In 2012, Grimes said in an interview with the publication Exberliner that she spent her childhood with her grandmother, who was Ukrainian and is therefore familiar with the Russian language.
In early May of this year, the head of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk, visited the charity event Met Gala, where he appeared in the company of Grimes.
According to publication Page Six, their romance began with a joke about artificial intelligence. Apparently, the two met online after they thought of the same joke concerning Roko’s Basilisk, the thought experiment dealing with a theoretical artificial intelligence uprising.
Grimes had said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke, as they were both poking fun at AI.
