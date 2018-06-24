Banksy Does Paris? Enigmatic Graffiti Artist Blitzes French Capital (PHOTOS)

Legendary graffiti artist and activist known as Banksy has allegedly visited Paris earlier this month, leaving several new creations on the walls across the city.
And while none of the murals were signed, experts cited by AFP claim they are the real deal.
The artist however hasn’t yet confirmed on Instagram whether the works were really done by him.
street art Banksy in Paris— Street art Lisbon (@pokerman1962) 23 июня 2018 г.
Photo by @juliiea. pic.twitter.com/39lsBNoX2Q
The return of Banksy in Paris Mademoiselle rat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckfXT2p2iA— Toblerone Lover (@Proberry) 23 июня 2018 г.
Banksy. Paris #art #urbanart #streetart pic.twitter.com/ztNtFFOofd— Xwoman (@CmoaXWoman) 22 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)