Banksy Does Paris? Enigmatic Graffiti Artist Blitzes French Capital (PHOTOS)

The capital of France has apparently become the latest focus of attention of a world-famous and enigmatic graffiti artist as a number of new murals attributed to him appeared on the city streets.

Legendary graffiti artist and activist known as Banksy has allegedly visited Paris earlier this month, leaving several new creations on the walls across the city.

And while none of the murals were signed, experts cited by AFP claim they are the real deal.

The artist however hasn’t yet confirmed on Instagram whether the works were really done by him.

street art Banksy in Paris

Photo by @juliiea. pic.twitter.com/39lsBNoX2Q — Street art Lisbon (@pokerman1962) 23 июня 2018 г.