Plus Size Model Suspects Instagram of Hiding Her PHOTOS From Newsfeed

Plus-size fashion model Georgina Horne has accused Instagram of hiding her publications from the newsfeed.
In her recent post, the 30-year-old woman claimed that the app administration is infringing on the rights of plus-size people, intentionally displaying pictures of slim girls at the top.
I’ve defo been shadow banned on instagram — I can tell because my posts never make ‘top posts’ on hashtags with few posts, and my likes have vastly depleted. If I were a slim woman posting similar content then this wouldn’t happen. Fat bodies are being muted, and I’m not ok with that. I post content that I know for a FACT empowers and emboldens others, and yet because my body isn’t ‘perfect’, I’m given a disadvantage. The size 10 women showing how at some angles they have chins and a stomach roll get 468010k likes — because that’s acceptable. That’s temporary. My big fat body isn’t. And it’s punished. 🖕🏼🖕🏼 #mybodyisabikinibody #azureboporetreat
"I've been shadow banned on Instagram — I can tell because my posts never make ‘top posts' on hashtags with few posts, and my likes have vastly depleted. If I were a slim woman posting similar content then this wouldn't happen," the young woman wrote.
Horne's post has stirred vivid reactions among her followers. Some of them gave her compliments; others offered to help promote her Instagram page.
Horne is a popular fashion model that promotes clothes for plus-size women, including swimsuits and underwear. Her page on Instagram has some 195,000 followers.
