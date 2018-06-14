Plus Size Model Suspects Instagram of Hiding Her PHOTOS From Newsfeed

The young woman has accused the social network of bias, arguing that her pictures wouldn't be banned if she were slim.

Plus-size fashion model Georgina Horne has accused Instagram of hiding her publications from the newsfeed.

In her recent post, the 30-year-old woman claimed that the app administration is infringing on the rights of plus-size people, intentionally displaying pictures of slim girls at the top.

"I've been shadow banned on Instagram — I can tell because my posts never make ‘top posts' on hashtags with few posts, and my likes have vastly depleted. If I were a slim woman posting similar content then this wouldn't happen," the young woman wrote.

Horne's post has stirred vivid reactions among her followers. Some of them gave her compliments; others offered to help‬ promote her Instagram page.

Horne is a popular fashion model that promotes clothes for plus-size women, including swimsuits and underwear. Her page on Instagram has some 195,000 followers.