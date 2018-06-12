Mysterious Mutant Fish With Head of a Pigeon Сaught in China (VIDEO)

The unusual creature left all the passers-by stunned, with many of them trying to catch the fish on camera.

A video of an unusual fish caught by a Chinese fisherman from the city of Guiyang was recently released on YouTube.

The footage shows stunned passers-by taking pictures of a rare creature with a pigeon-shaped head with their smartphones, while it lies on the beach suffering out of water.

After a while, the man felt sorry for the fish and released it back into the river.

The fish is believed to be a grass carp, which can be frequently found throughout Asia and North America.