'Real Barbie of Berlin' Forks Out $53K to Make Her Boobs 2 Kg Each (PHOTOS)

Herms, who now has over 210,000 followers on Instagram, has recently had her third breast augmentation, having boosted her cup size to jaw-dropping 80L.
“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to bring my breasts up to two kilograms. When I woke up from the anaesthetic, I felt extremely happy. […] I like big breasts because they represent femininity, which I find great. I feel really happy with my body, just the way it is right now – the opposite of how I felt in the past,” The Sun cited her as saying.
She has revealed that she used to be bullied at school, which triggered her desire for a cosmetic transformation. Paris had her first breast implants when she was only 18, and that surgery was followed by a nose job, procedures and fillers to change the shape of her face, as well as two additional boob jobs.
