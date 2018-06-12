'Real Barbie of Berlin' Forks Out $53K to Make Her Boobs 2 Kg Each (PHOTOS)

The 27-year-old Paris Herms, who’s been called Real Barbie of Berlin, can now boast of the biggest breasts in Germany, as she's spent a whopping $53,420 (40,000 pounds) to get the body of her dreams.

Herms, who now has over 210,000 followers on Instagram, has recently had her third breast augmentation, having boosted her cup size to jaw-dropping 80L.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to bring my breasts up to two kilograms. When I woke up from the anaesthetic, I felt extremely happy. […] I like big breasts because they represent femininity, which I find great. I feel really happy with my body, just the way it is right now – the opposite of how I felt in the past,” The Sun cited her as saying.

She has revealed that she used to be bullied at school, which triggered her desire for a cosmetic transformation. Paris had her first breast implants when she was only 18, and that surgery was followed by a nose job, procedures and fillers to change the shape of her face, as well as two additional boob jobs.