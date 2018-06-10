Easy Rider: Russian Lady Cop Conquers Japanese Social Media

A female member of the Russian mounted police managed to captivate the attention of Twitter audiences after her photos went viral.

A Russian female mounted police officer recently became a focus of fascination among many Japanese Twitter users, who came across her photos earlier this month.

The photos were originally posted on Twitter by a user nicknamed @CRSVDV, on June 7. Since then, these images accrued about 153,000 likes and were retweeted over 47,000 times.

Some social media praised the officer’s good looks and elegance, and even joked about wanting to travel to Russia and break the law in order to meet with her.

So far, however, it appears that the social media users haven't been able to uncover the beautiful mounted cop’s identity.