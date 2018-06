Bummer! Miss Bum Bum 2017 Decries the Pageant’s Alleged Demise (PHOTOS)

With the cancellation of the Brazilian ‘best butt’ pageant reportedly looming on the horizon, one of the previous contests’ winners shared her thoughts on the matter.

Rosie Oliveira, the winner of the Miss Bum Bum 2017 pageant, said she was disappointed by the show’s impending demise, The Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Oliveira lamented the fact that there won’t be a Miss Bum Bum 2019 pageant in Brazil, describing the event as "a very big contest that opened many doors" for her and other contestants.