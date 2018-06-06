'This Ain't Your Country, B*tch!' WATCH Black Woman's Racist Rant Against Asian

A video showing a conflict between two women has gone viral and garnered over 300,000 views on YouTube.

A video of black woman going on a racially charged rant in the New York subway against an Asian woman for allegedly pushing her child off its seat has been posted on a YouTube channel. After verbally assaulting the Asian woman, she urged her daughter to throw her from the seat to the floor. The whole rant was followed by intense swearing, so the Asian woman asked the aggressive mother to "mind her language," but received a firm refusal:

"Mind your a*s and move it, before I kick you! B*tch! I will move you off of that seat, try me. Move away from my daughter," she said.

Even after the Asian woman was finally off the "hot" seat, the black mother didn't stop yelling at her, switching to openly racist insults.

"This ain't your country! Welcome to America! Gangster welcome to Brooklyn b*tch!" she shouted, continuing her rant.