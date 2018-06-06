Woman Has Her Belly Button Removed to Look 'Less Human' (PHOTOS)

A 21-year-old Australian, who was born male but identifies as a woman, has already gone through a series of cosmetic procedures, including a boob job, forehead fillers and jaw slimming, spending over $71,100.

In her latest beauty procedure, Jolene Dawson has paid a whopping $4,590 to have her belly button sewn up so that her stomach could become smooth, making her look like a doll.

“I got my belly button removed so I could be closer to a Bratz doll and less human. I've been very spiritual lately and like the idea of feeling less human and closer to God in that way, like Adam and Eve would be. The surgeon made an incision on either side of my navel and stitched both sides together. My navel is still there under my skin and you can see slight dip where it is," Jolene told MailOnline.

🌹 Публикация от Jolene Dawson (@jolene.dawson) 3 Ноя 2017 в 11:41 PDT

The businesswoman also said that she was happy to keep her penis because she “enjoys sex with women more.”

“I realized I didn't want to be a man, why would I want to be with one? I’ve had some really amazing dates with a lot of older, wealthy men and I'm excited to start dating women now. I’m glad I've kept my penis now, that really helps.”

🌹 Публикация от Jolene Dawson (@jolene.dawson) 13 Янв 2018 в 11:44 PST

In addition, Jolene plans to have her Adam’s apple removed in the future.

“I've officially changed my Tinder settings to [looking for] women. I think it's important for people to know that these changes happen and to embrace them.”