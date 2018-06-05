WATCH Dutch PM Rutte Drops Coffee Cup, Cleans Up Mess in Parliament

In October 2017, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte became an instant legend, as he cycled to the Royal palace to meet King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

This time Rutte left the parliament in awe after he accidentally spilled his coffee, and then did not hesitate to clean up after himself under the cleaners’ applause. Under the watchful eyes of many witnesses, including Alexander Pechtold from the Democrats 66 party and Sybrand Buma from the Christian Democratic Appeal, he borrowed a bucket and a mop to wash the floor, and a piece of cloth to wipe away some stains.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte dropped his coffee cup today in Parliament, then cleaned up the mess himself under loud cheers of the Parliament's cleaners. pic.twitter.com/hHhcP24YHQ — Cees Van Beek 🇳🇱 ‏ (@ceesvanbeek) 4 июня 2018 г.

