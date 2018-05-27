Hottest Grandma Shows Off Curves in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)

She may be the hottest grandma in the world and she isn’t shy about showing it. Gina Stewart is an age defying model who is once again competing in the Miss Maxim contest.

Her recent Instagram post sent hearts racing and she was bombarded with messages containing marriage proposals.

The 47-year-old has knocked out hundreds of girls half her age from the start of 2018's Miss Maxim contest.

Stewart is unstoppable as she uploaded a video in which she was seen flaunting her cleavage by turning side to side and staring into the camera with a cheeky smile.

“The only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts 10 years ago,” she told Daily Mail. “I don’t use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully.”

Gina said her looks are the result of staying healthy and exercising.

Earlier this week, mum-of-four Gina excited her followers with a near-naked picture. Over the past few days, more than 2,800 people have liked the sexy post.

She hit the headlines when she was announced as one of the finalists competing for Miss Maxim 2018.

Gina Stewart is a 47-year-old single mother. She has two sons and two daughters aged 27, 25, 23 and four. She also has a 10-month-old granddaughter.

She has more than 40,000 Instagram followers and currently she has moved to the semi-final level of the event.