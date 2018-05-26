'So Much Blood': WATCH Chinese MMA Fighter Knockout Russian Fighter

The video appeared on Twitter showing two MMA fighters engaged in a fight until one knocked the other out and kept beating him, bashing his face open.

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Evgeniy Ryazanov lost by a knockout to the Chinese fighter Zhenhong Lu during the final MMA tournament in the Russian city of Khabarovsk.

The video of the knockout was posted on Twitter.

The footage shows how the Chinese fighter sliced open the Russian’ fighters face and there was blood everywhere.

​The referee was forced to stop the fight, awarding Lu victory by technical knockout.

Ryazanov has not appeared in fights since November 2017. During his career, the 27-year-old Russian has 29 fights, having won 17 of them.



