Serena Williams Beat All Other Guests at Beer-Pong at Royal Wedding

Exciting stories from Prince Harry and Meghan’s secretive wedding reception are finally beginning to emerge and one story involves the tennis champion beating everyone at the popular American drinking game.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, attended the Frogmore House evening reception on Saturday, May 19 together with other royals and A-list guests.

Williams, who was wearing sneakers under her Valentino evening gown, easily destroyed other party-goers at beer pong.

“Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis,” a source told the publication The Sun.

About 200 guests enjoyed the festival-themed menu put on by Prince Charles, which included dirty burgers, candy floss and cocktails one of which was called when “Harry met Meghan”.

Apart from Williams and her husband, there were many other celebrities in attendance such as David Beckham, Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, who allegedly became a DJ for a while during the party.