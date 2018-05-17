Bizarre Stock Photo Portrayals of Different Jobs Get Mocked Online, Find Yours

Creepy gynecologists, strange pharmacists, immersed coders – these are some of the images that come to mind when looking at stock photographs attempting to portray different professions.

An amusing collection of awkwardly-posing models pretending to be scientists, designers, engineers and teachers has been assembled on social media under the hashtag #badstockphotosofmyjob.

The hashtag has been originally started by scientists but has been taken on by many others eager to point out the oddity of the stock photos. Commentators online have addressed this woeful misrepresentation of different professions with ironic captions.

I'm always laughing at the colours while drinking my coffee, man!#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/08UL7w7yWK — Lunohod Studio (@lunohod_st) May 15, 2018​

I find listening to the shoulder joint an incredibly important part of any examination. Heart and lungs are for losers #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/ZBiac9ayYC — John Taylor (@johnthevet) May 6, 2018​

I always give a thumbs up after a pelvic exam, it’s so not creepy at all #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/wzOW0ULr1f — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 6, 2018​

I often hit people in the middle of their face with a reflex hammer. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/aAx2u8izPQ — Mike Sidel (@MikeSidel) May 12, 2018​

"And the Lord said: 'Let there be oxycodone'. And there was oxycodone, and the oxycodone was good. And there was much rejoicing!"



#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/Q9W001Hz0S — Arya Snark (@XtremeRPh) May 6, 2018​

I sit in a dark room and project code straight to my face while solving complicated problems. This helps me to immerse myself in it and "feel" the code. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/eMtGurNr5d — Tauno Talimaa (@tauntz) May 4, 2018​