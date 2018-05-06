Register
16:15 GMT +306 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flag of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. (File)

    Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Enraged Over Adidas' Soviet-Style Branding

    © Sputnik / Sergey Kuznecov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The brand's new 'USSR'-branded clothing has got the Baltic country's diplomats "sick" over what they call "imperial nostalgia."

    Discovering the existence of a women's mesh tank dress inspired by the 1991 jerseys warn by the Soviet soccer team on Adidas' official site, the Lithuanian foreign ministry's Stratcom Twitter account shot off an angry tweet marking its disappointment with the clothing company.

    The tweet prompted a tense Twitter debate, with users arguing about fashion sense, common sense, or going back into the details of 20th century history to try to get their point across.

    "I wouldn't be surprised if Adidas were to respond to this tweet by creating a jersey with the symbol of the Lithuanian SSR, just for the heck of it."

    "Well done Adidas. Soviet sport achieved a lot, and gave us many great athletes. With this series, Adidas is paying tribute to the sporting achievements of many generations of men and women. As for the Lithuanian [diplomats], they can continue to rave about the empire."

    The tweet, and Adidas' new clothing line, also sparked a debate among consumers.

    One user even trolled the foreign ministry with a photo of Arvydas Sabonis, who is considered to be one of the best European basketball players of all time, and happens to be an ethnic Lithuanian former member of the Soviet national team.

    Adidas' offering of Soviet-branded clothing items includes jerseys, mash-up jerseys, and layer tees, all of them featuring the characteristic red and white Soviet color scheme, and the letters 'USSR' imprinted on the front. In Lithuania, the use of Soviet symbols is banned in public, and subject to steep fines of between 144 and 289 euros.

    Adidas
    © Flickr/ Jake Bellucci
    Adidas CEO: Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Have Led to Loss of Many Jobs in the West'
    The German sportswear brand is immensely popular across Russia and the former Soviet Union. Soon after arriving in the country for the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics, the brand quickly gained a major following, which intensified in the 1990s after the Soviet collapse.

    Earlier this year, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted told German media he knows Russia well and likes the country, adding that sanctions have harmed the West just as much as they have Russia.

    Related:

    Russia Bans Entry to 'Hostile' Lithuanian Politicians, Lawmakers
    Lithuanian Security Services Call Russia 'Main Threat' to National Security
    Tags:
    reaction, tweets, Adidas, Lithuania, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse