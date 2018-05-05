That Was Not in My Job Description - Stock Photos Flashmob Explodes Twitter

Have you ever wondered, what the people on stock photos are doing? Well, you are not alone - Twitterians around the world are posting #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob in order to mock the terribly artificial, totally absurd, yet hilarious stock photos, picturing people, "doing their job." Just imagine, if those situations were genuine!

We are used to those weird stock photos, and sometimes we even use them, however, the question remains — is salad really that funny?

Nutritionists obviously spend their days laughing at hilarious salads#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/BLQQ8d8Pex — Eleise Britt (@eleiseb) 5 мая 2018 г.

It is always good to see people, who value their education!

Because when doing research, I always wear my regalia to the library. How else will people know I have a PhD?! #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/phpkDBGqGc — Shiloh Carroll (@medievalismish) 4 мая 2018 г.

"Teach us your spiritual ways, sacred animal!". Well, sometimes science is strange.

This, however, makes perfect sense.

Sometimes people are just happy this way.

​And sometimes, they are just trying to understand, what is going on. As we all do.