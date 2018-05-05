That Was Not in My Job Description - Stock Photos Flashmob Explodes Twitter

We are used to those weird stock photos, and sometimes we even use them, however, the question remains — is salad really that funny?
Nutritionists obviously spend their days laughing at hilarious salads#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/BLQQ8d8Pex— Eleise Britt (@eleiseb) 5 мая 2018 г.
It is always good to see people, who value their education!
Because when doing research, I always wear my regalia to the library. How else will people know I have a PhD?! #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/phpkDBGqGc— Shiloh Carroll (@medievalismish) 4 мая 2018 г.
"Teach us your spiritual ways, sacred animal!". Well, sometimes science is strange.
“#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob.” https://t.co/zGnGrnmcJO pic.twitter.com/Y7eJZpK7eE— jimmy michael (@jimmy5flash) 5 мая 2018 г.
This, however, makes perfect sense.
It is true that most lawyers are Slytherins #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/K8sw6qksmw— (((Sam Crane))) (@Samanticka) 4 мая 2018 г.
Sometimes people are just happy this way.
#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob we sure like to cross our arms alot pic.twitter.com/BxYsRlFNr6— darnea1232 (@darnea1232) 4 мая 2018 г.
And sometimes, they are just trying to understand, what is going on. As we all do.
#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob— LUMCON (@LUMCONscience) 4 мая 2018 г.
"Mr. Ocean Scientist, is ocean water ok?"
*MOS velcros safety vest closed, tightens hard hat, and collects a sample without wearing protective gloves*
"Why yes, Looking Very Hard™ reveals that this water is perfectly fine" pic.twitter.com/dIDI1nlW2h
