Politics & Dogs by Star Wars: #MayThe4thBeWithYou Day Dawns Upon the Galaxy

May 4 marks the Star Wars Day with fans of the franchise taking to social media to pay tribute to their favorite characters, dress up their pets and even touch on political events through the prism of George Lucas films.

It's understood that the annual holiday was first celebrated in 1979.

The British fans of the Hollywood interstellar saga, according to a 2016 YouGov poll, named Han Solo as their most beloved Star Wars character. At the same time, in 2017 the British viewers have admitted that Star Wars was the most famous movie they have never watched.

It's #StarWarsDay! Back in 2016 we discovered that Han Solo is Britain's favourite Star Wars character, followed by Yoda then R2 and Chewie #MayThe4th #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/g2iZU9Upl1 pic.twitter.com/NzMyr52Vvz — YouGov (@YouGov) May 4, 2018​

Hashtags #MayThe4thBeWithYou, #StarWarsDay and #StarWarsInFiveWordsOrLess have taken over Twitter on Friday. As space-themed posts filled the social platform, some users utilized Star Wars to explain how politics actually works.

Lighting up the sky like giant light sabres, soldiers exercising in Jordan are taught to use the L12A2 para-flare #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Abm3iM0OB7 — British Army (@BritishArmy) May 4, 2018​

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018​

The Conservatives, they're not the Governnment you're looking for. Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to Tories causing more suffering… #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/gSwPsS7yKz — StrongerStabler (@StrongerStabler) May 4, 2018​

On a plate far far away… well, not really – it's right here – use the fork to enjoy this recipe over the weekend. No Jedi skills required!



Mark Hamill agreed the force was strong with these Yorkshire puddings. 'nuff puns yet? https://t.co/BGXJhJNcZz #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/4XdVCclYGI — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 4, 2018​

The force is strong with these officers! 😂#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/S057IOVPSU — BBC Look North (Yks) (@BBCLookNorth) May 4, 2018​

Dog owners took the opportunity to celebrate the film series by dressing up their pets as Star Wars characters and posting the images on Instagram.