15:04 GMT +303 May 2018
    London designer Rhona de Jong

    Transgender Woman Will Fly to S Korea for $12k-Worth Vocal Cord Surgery (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: rhona.de.jong / instagram
    54-year-old designer, Rhona de Jong, who was born intersex and raised as a boy, has undergone hormone treatment and a series of surgeries to become a woman.

    Rhona, who has always dreamt of becoming a model, has faced several obstacles: having already had a liposuction to make her hips wider and an hourglass figure, a hair transplant and a vaginoplasty, she is also determined to change her voice, “adjusting” it to her looks. The designer is planning to fly to the South Korean capital, Seoul, for a whopping $12,000 procedure to shorten her vocal cords, which would make her sound more feminine.

    “My voice – its tone and vibration – simply doesn’t match my feminine appearance. It’s as if it belongs to someone else,” de Jong said, as cited by Daily Mail.

    Following the surgery Rhona will be unable to speak for a while, and is therefore planning to use her smartphone to communicate.

    “I’ll need to relearn to talk all over again. I’ve no idea what I’ll sound like, but I’m so intrigued to find out,” she explained.

    Rhona hopes that the surgical procedure will take her pitch up to 70 hz, which is an average female range – for now it’s at 195 hz.

    “I want transgender people to be accepted as part of society. We should be taken as a given, not treated as if we’re any different. For me, I’ve never had any huge insecurities with being transgender. Of course, you get the odd overwhelming moment, but I’m incredibly comfortable with who I am,” she concluded.

    Preping for new Modelling Portfolio

    Публикация от Rhona (@rhona.de.jong) 9 Мар 2018 в 6:43 PST

