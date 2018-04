French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with Fox News Sunday.

According to Macron, Putin is "a very strong man" and "a strong president" who "wants a great Russia" and whose people are "proud of his policy."

Since 2000, a lot of politicians have shed light on what they think about the personality of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sputnik invites you to remember what other heads of state and foreign policy chiefs had to say about Putin.