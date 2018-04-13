Register
    British singer and songwriter Edward Christopher Sheeran aka Ed Sheeran, poses upon his arrival to attend the 19th NRJ Music Awards at the Palais des Festivals, in Cannes, southeastern France. (File)

    So Sweeeet: Ed Sheeran's Guard Dubs Singer 'Bae', and Is Stealing His Thunder

    Since Kev Myers posted his first picture on Instagram on April 7, the account has attracted a whopping 253,000 followers in less than a week.

    As a security guard, Kev's job is to stand by the renowned British singer Ed Sheeran wherever he travels. Lately he's created an Instagram profile and is now sharing loads of his happy memories with us. Having chosen a simple name for his profile, @securitykev, he refers to himself as "PA to the star" in the bio section.

    #bareback

    Публикация от Kevin Myers (@securitykev) 7 Апр 2018 в 8:18 PDT

    So, what could possibly have won the hearts of thousands of Instagrammers? Perhaps Kev’s extraordinary self-irony and humor, as he posts embarrassing snaps of both Ed and himself. The former, he says, has to "keep in line," while his devoted body guard is "forever, always watching."

    I’m always watching. He’s always eating. #whoateallthepies #imthedaddy

    Публикация от Kevin Myers (@securitykev) 12 Апр 2018 в 3:25 PDT

    Kev also jokes that it should have been him being in the spotlight instead of Ed, or that he should have starred in "the perfect video."

    What the perfect video should’ve been

    Публикация от Kevin Myers (@securitykev) 7 Апр 2018 в 8:19 PDT

    In captions to the pictures he posts, Kev chooses to simply call his "supervisee" "bae". For instance, in one he calls on Insta-fans not to mock the wonky eyes of his "bae," whereas the caption of another pictures sounds quite romantic, and a bit concessive: "when bae takes you shopping." 

    When bae takes you shopping @Burberry

    Публикация от Kevin Myers (@securitykev) 8 Апр 2018 в 10:41 PDT

    As is clear from one of the pics, Kev enjoys his Instagram popularity, having racked up 253,000 followers in 6 days. He has even drunk a glass of champagne to celebrate the success:

    Drinking to my recent instagram success story #breaktheinternet #overnightcelebrity

    Публикация от Kevin Myers (@securitykev) 8 Апр 2018 в 1:27 PDT

     

