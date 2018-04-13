So Sweeeet: Ed Sheeran's Guard Dubs Singer 'Bae', and Is Stealing His Thunder

Since Kev Myers posted his first picture on Instagram on April 7, the account has attracted a whopping 253,000 followers in less than a week.

As a security guard, Kev's job is to stand by the renowned British singer Ed Sheeran wherever he travels. Lately he's created an Instagram profile and is now sharing loads of his happy memories with us. Having chosen a simple name for his profile, @securitykev, he refers to himself as "PA to the star" in the bio section.

So, what could possibly have won the hearts of thousands of Instagrammers? Perhaps Kev’s extraordinary self-irony and humor, as he posts embarrassing snaps of both Ed and himself. The former, he says, has to "keep in line," while his devoted body guard is "forever, always watching."

Kev also jokes that it should have been him being in the spotlight instead of Ed, or that he should have starred in "the perfect video."

In captions to the pictures he posts, Kev chooses to simply call his "supervisee" "bae". For instance, in one he calls on Insta-fans not to mock the wonky eyes of his "bae," whereas the caption of another pictures sounds quite romantic, and a bit concessive: "when bae takes you shopping."

As is clear from one of the pics, Kev enjoys his Instagram popularity, having racked up 253,000 followers in 6 days. He has even drunk a glass of champagne to celebrate the success: