Register
03:17 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Antler restaurant owner carves up meat in front of animal rights activists

    Toronto Restaurant Owner Angers Activists After Carving Up Deer in Front of Them

    © Screenshot/Len Goldberg
    Viral
    Get short URL
    122

    A group of animal rights activists stationed outside of Toronto's Antler restaurant saw nothing but red on Friday after the shop's owner decided to carve up a deer and eat it in front of protesters.

    Footage of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, shows restaurant owner Michael Hunter coming up to the establishment's front window and cutting up what spectators determined was the leg of a deer. Hunter reportedly later returned to the window and ate the piece of meat after cooking it.

    The demonstration, the fourth of its kind carried out by local activist Marni Jill Ugar, included protesters carrying banners that said "murder," "please add vegan steak to the menu" and "animals are not ours to use," The Star reported.

    Antler is known for serving up native Canadian meats including, bison, boar, rabbit, duck and deer, according to the New Zealand Herald.

    Speaking to The Star, Toronto police spokesperson Jenifferjit Sidhu noted that police had shown up to the restaurant twice, but only in an effort "to keep the peace." She later indicated that no charges or tickets were issued.

    Though Hunter had initially declined to comment on the incident, he later told the outlet that such protests were the norm for the restaurant industry.

    Murder at dinner #murdertastytastymurder

    A post shared by MackenzieMackenzie (@mac515mac) on Mar 23, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

    ​"We are operating business as usual… Our identity as a restaurant is well known throughout the city as is our ethical farming and foraging initiatives," he said in an emailed statement. "We stand by our restaurant's identity and the identity of myself as a chef."

    Ugar later remarked that the protest was scheduled to offer a bit of education on animal rights.

    Sauna
    CC0
    Sauna Police: Germans Protest Against Demands to Stop Walking Around Naked

    "It's about standing up for animals and there's a difference," she told the publication. "I've looked into the eyes of animals on farm sanctuaries… and I see thousands of animals en route to slaughter and there's a real difference in their eyes."

    Despite what happened over the weekend, The Star reported that both Hunter and Ugar are planning to go out to forage for vegetables after they spoke on the phone to discuss the issue.
    But while both the two were able to squash their temporary beef — erm, venison?— the same could not be said for some netizens.

    ​It's unclear if the protests will continue to take place outside of the restaurant.

    Related:

    Vegan Activist Jumps Into Bullring to Send a Message to Macron (VIDEO)
    Israeli Military Goes Vegan With Animal-Product-Free Combat Rations
    Couple Opens London's First Ever Vegan Chicken Shop 'Temple of Seitan'
    Dutch Vegan Activist ‘Too Annoying’ to Get Swiss Passport
    We Want Our Money 'Fat-Free': UK Vegan Row Over £5 Note
    Tags:
    Protest, Animal Rights, Canada, Toronto
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse