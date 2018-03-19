Live: BBC Staffer Spontaneously Plays Hide-and-Seek With TV Viewers

BBC Breakfast has started, but along with the two hosts one was also able to spot… a foot poking out from above the guests’ sofa. Everyone present couldn’t avoid having a good laugh after the funny detail surfaced.

The shot was even posted on BBC Breakfast’s official Twitter page:

Anyone want to play a game of spot Tracey's feet? Our floor manager Tracey had to dive behind the sofa to avoid being on TV… pic.twitter.com/SMPN6nKtDu — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) 19 марта 2018 г.

The floor manager Tracey appeared to have dived behind the sofa when they unexpectedly went on air.

Writing on his Twitter, anchorman Dan Walker remarked: "The wonderful Tracey giving a whole new meaning to the job of 'Floor Manager'". And then came a ROFL smiley.

The wonderful Tracey giving a whole new meaning to the job of ‘Floor Manager’ live on @BBCBreakfast this morning 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PLy5d9p0An — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 19 марта 2018 г.

