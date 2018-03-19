Register
    Presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin at the march in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Red Army

    My Stache is My Bond: A Brief History of Moustache Bets

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Russian presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin has promised YouTuber Yury Dud to shave off his moustache if he doesn't get over 15% of votes in the election. We take a moment to remember some other similar high-profile cases.

    According to the preliminary results, only 11,8% voted for Grudinin, but so far his moustache remains intact. He is not the first in the line of politicians and football coaches to wager his facial hair.

    Guus Hiddink
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Guus Hiddink

    Former Russian national football team coach Guus Hiddink's face wasn't always smooth; he used to sport a 'stache during his Real Madrid days. On December 1, 1998, Real players shaved it off after beating Brazil's Vasco da Gama for the Intercontinental Cup. Obviously, Hiddink had made the promise to give up his facial accessory if the team wins prior to the game.

    State Duma First Deputy Speaker Oleg Morozov. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    State Duma First Deputy Speaker Oleg Morozov. (File)

    On December 29, 2005, Russian State Duma First Deputy Speaker Oleg Morozov, a United Russia party member, came to work without his usual moustache. Morozov told the reporters he bet his friend, a Life party member, he wouldn't switch sides and join the United Russia. The vice-speaker joked that his moustache "fell victim to the class struggle."

    Deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for Physical Fitness, Sport, Tourism and Youth Affairs Valery Gazzayev at the news conference, Preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Future of Russian Sport. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Natruskin
    Deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for Physical Fitness, Sport, Tourism and Youth Affairs Valery Gazzayev at the news conference, Preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Future of Russian Sport. (File)

    On February 13, 2005, FC CSKA coach Valery Gazzaev said: "If we win the UEFA Cup, I promise to shave," during a live chat with Soviet Sport readers. In May, the red-and-blue defeated Lisbon's Sporting 3-1 for the trophy, but the manager bailed out, saying it was a joke.

    David Axelrod, a strategist for President Obama, addresses a crowd in front of the Statehouse in Boston. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    David Axelrod, a strategist for President Obama, addresses a crowd in front of the Statehouse in Boston. (File)

    On December 7, 2012, former adviser to US President Barack Obama, David Axelrod shaved his moustache of over 40 years live on MSNBC. A month prior, Axelrod had pledged to strip his upper leap if he raised over $1 million for epilepsy research (his daughter Lauren suffers from the disease). The goal was reached by November 30.

    Press briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
    Host photo agency
    Press briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov

    On June 20, 2014, photos of a stacheless Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov popped up on social media. Turned out, a year ago Peskov promised his daughter Elizaveta to change his look if she does well on her state exams. The girl got high grades across the board and the father had to oblige.

