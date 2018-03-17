'Glow Up' Trend Hits Twitter With People Sharing Transformation Selfies

Some people are using the hashtag “Glow Up” to demonstrate how they have improved in their looks over the last six years.
For some it was growing their hair out, getting their braces removed, losing weight and generally moving past their awkward years.
— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) March 16, 2018
— Josh (@cornxbread) March 15, 2018
In some people the changes were quite dramatic and they look totally different now.
Many expressed delight to have “glowed up” in their appearance.
— thai chai. (@cheyeperedo) March 15, 2018
— Gemina🥀 (@sorryimangiiee) March 5, 2018
While there were some who felt that they looked better back in 2012.
— Dr. J (@DoctorYohann) March 15, 2018
— bone daddy (@elvinromanx) March 15, 2018
— aja 🍓 (@humanstrawberry) March 15, 2018
