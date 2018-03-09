Register
21:38 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alina Kovalevskaya

    Meet 7 People Who Became Real-Life Barbie and Ken Dolls (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Alina Kovalevskaya's Vkontakte
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 04

    March 9th is National Barbie Day as it was on this special day back in 1959 that the Barbie doll was first unveiled to the public at the American International Toy Fair in New York. In honor of this day, we take a look at some of the real life Barbies from around the globe.

    Barbie is a fashion doll whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, and she was created by American businesswoman Ruth Handler.  Barbie’s boyfriend Ken Carson was introduced to the market in 1961. 

    A recent trend has taken the world by storm, where young men and women are dedicating their lives and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to transform themselves into living dolls.

    Alina Kovalevskaya

    A young girl from Odessa, Ukraine has taken it upon herself to mimic the doll’s appearance. She has focused more on replicating Barbie’s facial features. She avoids the sun during the day in order to keep her complexion milky white. 

    Alina Kovalevskaya
    © Photo: Alina Kovalevskaya's Vkontakte
    Alina Kovalevskaya

    Kovalevskaya also wears big contact lenses to give her a plastic, wide-eyed look. According to her she has never had plastic surgery. 

    “I look like a doll. I like big eyes, little nose, small plump lips. I love long hair. My hair is a meter long,” she said.

    Valeria Lukyanova

    Our next Barbie girl is also from Ukraine. She is a model turned DJ who released her debut single, "Jack Your Barbie," in October 2015. 

    Lukyanova once claimed in a Cosmo Q&A that she is able to speak to aliens and travel through time.

    Valeria Lukyanova
    © Photo: Valeria Lukyanova's Vkontakte
    Valeria Lukyanova

    She definitely looks ethereal, with her pale white face, piercing blue-green eyes. She has admitted to having breast implants but says that the rest of her body is natural.

    Lhouraii Li

    A nail technician from Bradford has a fashion sense that was inspired by the popular doll. She spends up to four hours daily on makeup, and likes to dress up like a Barbie

     

    A post shared by Lhouraii Li (@lhouraii) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

    Li shares her makeup tutorials on YouTube for other Barbie lovers like herself.

    Nannette Hammond

    This Barbie doll from Ohio in the US has a 28H bra size. She has had three boob jobs, a breast lift, veneers, lip fillers and eyelash extensions. 

    “It’s worth every penny to look like this,” Hammond said to News Dog Media in March 2016. “I feel happy and secure. I want to age gracefully and when the time comes for me to have a face-lift, I won’t hesitate to get one.”

    Nannette Hammond
    © Photo: Facebook/Nannette Hammond
    Nannette Hammond

    Amber Kohaku Chan

    Amber, whose real surname is Guzman, is a 28-year-old from California. She has muscular dystrophy, due to which she cannot walk long distances. 

    She has said that her symptoms make her look and act like a “real doll” as she has to be mostly carried around.

    Amber Kohuku Chan
    © Photo: Instagram/amber_kohaku_chan
    Amber Kohuku Chan

    “Valeria Lukyanova and Anatastasiya Shpagina have the looks of a living doll and are amazing at make-up,” Amber said of two of the world's best known Human Barbies. “But a true living doll is what I am, not only in my looks but physically,” Daily Mail reported Guzman as saying.

    Justin Jedlica

    Jedlica, a.k.a. the Human Ken Doll, has chiseled features and a body to match. He has spent big bucks to look like he does, around a whopping $170,000 on plastic surgery. 

    Jedlica underwent his first surgery at the age of 18, and has since gone on to have a total of 190 procedures. He lives in New York with his husband.

    Justin Jedlica
    © Photo: Instagram/justinjedlica
    Justin Jedlica

    Rodrigo Alves

    Alves is a UK-based flight attendant who has enhanced his Ken look with surgeries costing him well over $325,000. 

    His surgeries have included ab implants, liposuction on his jawline and rhinoplasty. According to British paper The Mirror, the living Ken owns more than 200 pairs of shoes. He joked, "If people think that I spent a lot in plastic surgery, [wait] until you see all my shoes."

    Rodrigo Alves
    © Photo: Instagram/rodrigoalvesuk
    Rodrigo Alves

    Related:

    Beyond Human Beauty: 8 Real-Life Barbie and Ken Dolls
    What if Barbie and Ken Lived in USSR
    Russian 'Muscle Barbie' Becomes Idol for Powerlifters Around the Globe (PHOTOS)
    Russian Real-Life Barbie is Not Just Eye Candy (PHOTOS)
    Russia's Sexiest Volleyball Icon Tells True Story of Her 'Barbie Doll Brand'
    Tags:
    makeup, plastic surgery, transformation, society, Barbie doll
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok