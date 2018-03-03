Scariest Movie Ever? Twitter Goes Crazy Over ‘Veronica’

Netflix has presented a new Spanish horror movie, advertising it as the “scariest movie ever.” Is it really this bone-chilling, or does it just have a great PR team?

There is a new trending topic on Twitter: a horror movie recently presented by Netflix, the creators of the "Stranger Things" series. The movie appears to be something out of this world in terms of terror, according to a wave of tweets calling it "the scariest movie ever."

I nearly peed my pants watch Veronica on Netflix last night. Yet another reason to NOT do a Ouija board!!! #Veronica — Sammy1973 (@HorrorReader) 2 марта 2018 г.

Ok, I'm watching #Veronica on my own. I've nearly had to turn it off twice… I'm only halfway through. — Natalie Lester (@NatalieLester1) 1 марта 2018 г.

Directed by Paco Plaza, the movie is about a teen girl and two classmates who decide to play with a ouija board during a solar eclipse and awaken some dark spirits. It has a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 12 reviews, which is something.

Judging by the later Tweets, though, it looks like a lot of people were disappointed both with the movie and the hype surrounding it.

I watched #Veronica on @NetflixUK the other night. I’m assuming they’re paying for all these “it’s the scariest film ever made” articles because it was a bit shit. Couple of jumpy bits but overall, pretty poor ⭐️⭐️ — Steven M (@Steven_McC) 2 марта 2018 г.

Watching #Verónica on Netflix,so far so dull and very predictable. Why are all possession movies centred around pubescent catholic girls? — Andrew Pile (@andyp1408) 2 марта 2018 г.

No, @NetflixUK #Veronica is not the scariest film ever made. Not even close. Kicking myself for succumbing to the hype. — Craig Brierley (@takanocraig) 2 марта 2018 г.

​Some users appear to have enjoyed the movie, but they also shared the opinion that "scariest movie ever" is bit of overestimation.

#Veronica netflix is a decent horror film but definitely not the scariest film ever made 🇪🇸

Seen some scarier selfies on here truth be told. — Norman Bates 5 (@cantbeatthe80s) 2 марта 2018 г.

Just finished #Veronica on @NetflixUK, certainly worth a watch but not the scariest movie ever as suggested by some! It's just a little unnerving because it's based on true events. 😨 — TRuby (@judderman1978) 2 марта 2018 г.

The movie is said to be based on a true story about the unsolved case of a young girl in Madrid who mysteriously died in 1992 after using a ouija board. Police were never able to crack the case and the death remains unexplained to this day.

If you've seen this movie, let us know what you thought in the comments.