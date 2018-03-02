Russian Olympic Champ Zagitova Meets Her Lookalike, Rhythmic Gymnast (PHOTOS)

It seems that 15-year-old Alina Zagitova who won a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has found her “twin sister.”

The two Olympic champions, Zagitova and 22-year-old Margarita Mamun were spotted together, with the latter sincerely willing to congratulate her fellow athlete on a tremendous victory in Pyeongchang. The two girls posted the pictures of them together on their Instagram accounts, and then people realized that they looked very much alike, as if they were sisters.

“Summer and winter. Our pride! First gold medal at the Olympics in #pyeongchang2018 @azagitova! P.S. They say we look alike?” Mamun’s caption to the image read.

Many followers said that they thought they girls were “like two peas in a pod,” looked like sisters and even twins, with some suggesting they take part in a doppleganger contest.

READ MORE: Russian Figure Skaters Zagitova and Medvedeva Share Their Olympic Emotions

Margarita Mamun is a Russian individual rhythmic gymnast, who won the all-around gold medal, setting a new Olympic Record under the 20-point judging system with a total score of 76.483 points at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. On November 4, 2017, Mamun's coach Irina Viner-Usmanova announced that the athlete had completed her competitive career in rhythmic gymnastics.