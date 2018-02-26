WATCH Drones Dominate Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

The beginning of the show was delayed for 45 minutes, until all the guests turned off the Wi-Fi on their smartphones so "this season's models" could function properly.

The Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has presented its new collection of handbags in Milan, but the usual parade of models was this time replaced by a chain of flying unmanned vehicles. The drones, to which the purses were attached, flew into the hall in tune with music playing in the background. The "models" were operated from behind the stage.

Upon arrival guests were asked to turn off the Wi-Fi on their smartphones, including hotspots. However, it took 45 minutes for the organizers to make all those present follow the rule, as the public gathered for the event from all over the world spoke different languages.