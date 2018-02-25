Register
17:51 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Egyptian antiquities worker is seen inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018

    Ancient Necropolis, Mummified Priest’s Remains Unearthed Near Cairo (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    An ancient millennia-old tomb complex reportedly dating back to the times of the Ptolemaic Kingdom has been uncovered by archaeologists in Egypt.

    The necropolis, which contains about 40 sarcophagi, was discovered in the Nile Valley to the south of Cairo.

    One of the tombs at the cemetery, which reportedly dates to the early first millennium BC – namely, the so called Late Period of ancient Egypt and the Ptolemaic Kingdom — contains the mummy of a priest of ancient Egyptian deity Thoth, as well as the remains of the priest’s family members, according to media reports.

    Egyptian antiquities worker gestures near a coffin inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Egyptian antiquities worker gestures near a coffin inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018

    So far eight tombs have being discovered at the site and more are expected to be found, Secretary-General of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said.

    Skulls are seen inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018
    © Sputnik/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Skulls are seen inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018

    The burial site yielded a trove of artifacts, including canopic jars, statues and other funerary items.

    Egyptian antiquities worker brushes a deceased animal's skull inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Egyptian antiquities worker brushes a deceased animal's skull inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018

    "We will need at least five years to work on the necropolis. This is only the beginning of a new discovery," Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani said.

    Egyptian antiquities worker brushes a coffin inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Egyptian antiquities worker brushes a coffin inside the recently discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt February 24, 2018

    The excavation began during late 2017 and it remains to be seen what other findings the archaeologists might make there.

    Related:

    4,400-Year-Old Tomb of Ancient Priestess Found in Egypt
    Another 2,000 Year Old Han Dynasty Tomb Unearthed in South-Eastern China
    Ancient Luxor Tomb Discovery Could Inflate Egypt's Sagging Tourist Industry
    Tags:
    discovery, mummy, cemetery, tomb, Cairo, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok