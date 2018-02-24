Kiev Announces 'Ukrainian Hyperloop' Plans, Internet Breaks Out in Giggles

Commenting on Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan's announcement that Kiev will develop and launch its own hyperloop train network, social media users voiced their skepticism about whether the project will ever uh, pardon the pun, get off the ground.

Speaking to Ukrainian media earlier this week, Omelyan said that the Ukrainian government will launch a test platform for its Hyperloop system in Dnipro. The system, expected to cost over $3 billion, not counting rolling stock, is expected to come online in the next 3-5 years, if Kiev's optimistic timeline is to be believed.

But not everyone has been so optimistic. Ukrainian social users rushed to comment on the proposed Ukrainian take on Elon Musk's futuristic transportation system, most suggesting that given Ukraine's present political and economic situation, it's unlikely that the project will ever see the light of day.

"The first photos are appearing of the launch of Hyperloop in Ukraine."

"I have two extra third class tickets for the hyperloop. Please ask if interested."

"Hyperloop in Ukraine."

Not everyone limited their comments to funny pictures and sarcastic remarks. Blogger Alexey Zhitkevich questioned the project's sensibility, pointing out that it would be unprofitable. Furthermore, he wrote, "as soon as the gypsies unexpectedly appear in the hyperloop, we will just as unexpectedly see the rise of shawarma stands, secondhand shops, coffee shops and slot machines popping up at its entrances. Fruits and vegetables will be sold in the transfer areas. The authorities will announced a 'year-long fight against kiosks', with the year soon turning into a decade, and then into 100 years. The kiosks will win."

Ultimately, the sentiment from most users seemed to be that Ukraine currently has much more pressing problems to deal with right now.

Мне кажется Украине нужно сначала научиться работать с трубами горячего водоснабжения, а уже потом браться за #hyperloop — Adel Shakhin (@hispoopness) February 22, 2018

"I think Ukraine should first learn to work with hot water pipes, and only then take on building #hyperloop."