Lucky Escape: Briton Rescued After Being Stranded in the Sewers for Three Days

A British man spent days desperately searching for an exit after he accidentally fell down the drain and found himself wandering in the sewers.

David Miller, a 48-year old homeless man who currently lives with his friend in the town of Barking, found himself in quite a predicament after he went to pick up a prescription at a pharmacy and suddenly found himself trapped in the Romford sewer system, Romford Recorder reports.

Miller reportedly has no idea how he ended up underground, as he remembers only "a big bang and darkness" after recovering in the surface water outfall beneath Brentwood Road and having sustained leg injuries, with his "heels completely broken and smashed."

"It took him hours and hours to get out. He just remembers waking up in a dark place and the next thing he was crawling around screaming for help. He didn’t know where he was," Shannon said, adding that he suspects that his friend was mugged.

Miller spent three days wandering the sewers in search of an exit and calling for help, until local residents heard his pleas and called the police who helped rescue the man.

Absolute scenes this afternoon as @aprilroach28 managed to speak to the man who was stuck down a Romford sewer for several days — brilliant! https://t.co/OrkHP4dSVE pic.twitter.com/N8i9l11TYN — Liam Coleman (@LiamColemanRec) 16 февраля 2018 г.

​A Thames Water spokeswoman also told the newspaper that "entering a sewer is clearly very dangerous", noting that Miller "had a lucky escape."