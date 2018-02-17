Twitter Awed as Cats of Theresa May and Boris Johnson Meet in Furry Battle

The high-profile catfight has caused a stir in the social network, with pictures of the brawl getting more than 16,000 likes and being shared over 7,500 times.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s mouser, Larry, engaged in a battle with Palmerston, a cat from the Foreign Office currently headed by Boris Johnson. The two pets clashed on Friday on Downing Street – home to Britain’s Prime Minister, showing their teeth and claws.

Larry has lost his collar during the fight, which made Nick Dixon, a correspondent for Good Morning Britain who witnessed the events, suggested that the UK chief mouser had lost the battle.

Drama at Downing Street this morning — Larry the cat has a face off with Palmerston from the Foreign Office. Fur and collar ripped off in the cat fight. @GMB pic.twitter.com/xGWUwZwlmO — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) 16 февраля 2018 г.

​The Twitter post has caused a wave of comments, with users commenting on the fight.

When even the cats are at it, you know things aren't well in Downing Street 🐱 — JD (@jfduncan5) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Sounds like the Foreign Office has a problem with the Prime Minister and sent the cat to do the job — Joseph A. Gomes (@JosephAGomes3) 16 февраля 2018 г.

Which one is the Remainer and which one the Brexiteer? — Elan Durham (@europabridge1) 16 февраля 2018 г.

I see that (cat) relations between No10 and FCO haven’t changed then — Robin Gordon-Farleigh (@RobinG_F) 16 февраля 2018 г.