Twitter Awed as Cats of Theresa May and Boris Johnson Meet in Furry Battle

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s mouser, Larry, engaged in a battle with Palmerston, a cat from the Foreign Office currently headed by Boris Johnson. The two pets clashed on Friday on Downing Street – home to Britain’s Prime Minister, showing their teeth and claws.
Larry has lost his collar during the fight, which made Nick Dixon, a correspondent for Good Morning Britain who witnessed the events, suggested that the UK chief mouser had lost the battle.
Drama at Downing Street this morning — Larry the cat has a face off with Palmerston from the Foreign Office. Fur and collar ripped off in the cat fight. @GMB pic.twitter.com/xGWUwZwlmO— Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) 16 февраля 2018 г.
The Twitter post has caused a wave of comments, with users commenting on the fight.
When even the cats are at it, you know things aren't well in Downing Street 🐱— JD (@jfduncan5) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Should've sent #PoliceCatStuart to sort it. pic.twitter.com/QmVllX08Fv— Bullshire Police (@BullshirePolice) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Sounds like the Foreign Office has a problem with the Prime Minister and sent the cat to do the job— Joseph A. Gomes (@JosephAGomes3) 16 февраля 2018 г.
Which one is the Remainer and which one the Brexiteer?— Elan Durham (@europabridge1) 16 февраля 2018 г.
I see that (cat) relations between No10 and FCO haven’t changed then— Robin Gordon-Farleigh (@RobinG_F) 16 февраля 2018 г.
"Yes Minister" portrayed by felines.— Ngati Pakeha Kuia💚 (@carol_stirling) 16 февраля 2018 г.
