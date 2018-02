Five years ago a near-Earth asteroid exploded in the atmosphere near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, making headlines around the world and even worming its way into a Hollywood movie.

The Chelyabinsk meteor's sudden appearance, as it was apparently undetected before atmospheric entry, and the massive explosion caused, which resulted in over a 1,000 people being injured (mostly by broken glass from windows blown out by the shockwave), spawned a number of conspiracy theories.