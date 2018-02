The rally being held a day ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games a protest against WADA’s allegations of doping use by Russian athletes and the subsequent decision to ban the Russian national team from participating in the event.

A group of disgruntled fans of the Russian national Olympic team assembled in front of the World Anti-Doping Agency HQ in Canada to express their outrage over the organization’s actions towards Russian athletes.

"The only doping among the Russian Olympic team is the support and love of the Russian people. The Russians are coming!" a message projected on the WADA building wall said, with the Russian national flag used as background for the imagery.