Stuffed and Dangerous: Armed Scottish Police Response Team Takes In Toy Tiger

Law enforcement was called in when a local farmer spotted what he believed was a tiger. Fortunately, it turned out to be just a stuffed toy.

A UK police Facebook group called “UK Cop Humor” has recently published a story coming from Aberdeenshire in northeastern Scotland which drew everyone’s attention. On Saturday night, a local farmer called the police, claiming he saw a tiger lying inside one of his cowsheds. Police contacted a local wildlife park and sent out several officers with an armed backup team in case the threat was real.

READ MORE: Bear-ly' Innocent: Kids' Voice Recordings Leaked in Creepy IoT Teddy Hack

To both their relief and surprise, the ferocious feline turned out to be an ordinary stuffed toy, which at a distance looked like it was alive.

"Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible,” one of the policemen told a BBC reporter.

READ MORE: Adults: Do You Cuddle With Your Teddy Bear? Study Finds You’re Not Alone

Despite being a false alarm, the farmer was not punished as it was done “with genuine good intent."