African Lion Found Captive in Uzbekistan Village (VIDEO)

According to Uzbekistan-24, an eight-month-old African lion was discovered inside a village house under construction outside of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The royal feline belongs to a private company farm, although no one was able to produce any papers granting the rights of transporting and upkeep of the predator.

“The poor thing is skinny, hungry, and they held him under terrible conditions. There was simply no room for movement in the half-meter-long cage”, said a spokesman for the regional branch of the state natural environment protection services.

The lion has been transported to a Tashkent zoo for recovery. An investigation has been launched.

Uzbekistan laws allow exporting and importing wild animals only under a special permit from the state and prohibit the upkeep in private households. Animal contraband falls under the category of violating customs regulations, carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison.

According to the administrative code of the republic, animal cruelty calls for a fine up to twice the amount of minimum wage (about $40).